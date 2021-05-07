Nancy Pelosi Tweets Happy Birthday To Willie Mays; Posts Picture Of Wrong Black Giants Baseball Player Instead

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(WTRF)- The ‘Say Hey Kid’, Willie Mays, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday, May 6.

Mays received birthday wishes from fans across the country and world, one of them was Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

‘Happy 90th Birthday to an all-American icon, Willie Mays. A trailblazing, record-breaking baseball player, civil rights leader, and champion for youth sports and well-being, Willie Mays is a civic legend and national treasure,’ Pelosi tweeted.

There was one issue with the tweet, Pelosi tweeted an image of another Black San Francisco Giants great, Willie McCovey.

The tweet in question was deleted with a new tweet with the correct photo, both tweets can be seen below.