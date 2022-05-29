NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (WTRF) — Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was arrested for DUI in California this weekend, according to the New York Post.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested before midnight Saturday in Napa County, California and charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, say reports.

He spent about 3 hours in police custody from the time he was booked at 4:13 a.m. Sunday until he was released at 7:26 a.m. that morning, not counting the time he was first noticed in his car by authorities.

His charges are misdemeanors and his bail was set at $5,000, say reports.