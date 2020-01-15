Nasa’s 1st spacewalk of 2020: all-female astronauts

Nasa’s first spacewalk of 2020 is complete– and it was a special one.

That’s because the astronauts who completed the spacewalk Wednesday morning… Were both women.

Nasa astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch ventured out of the space station shortly before 7 am eastern time to replace batteries on solar arrays on the outside of the ISS

They are the same astronauts who made history after successfully completing the very first all-female spacewalk in October.

Meir and Koch will perform a second spacewalk on Monday to finish the battery replacement.

