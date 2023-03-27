NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The shooter who opened fire at a Nashville private school has been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, Police Chief John Drake confirmed Monday afternoon.

Drake said the woman, Audrey Hale, identifies as transgender and was also believed to have been a student at The Covenant School, the small Christian school where officers say she killed six people.

Hale allegedly entered the building by shooting through a side door, Drake noted, adding that the shooting was targeted.

Hale was shot and killed by police minutes after they arrived on scene, Drake said.

When police entered the school’s first story, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor, police spokesperson Don Aaron said. They immediately “went to the gunfire,” he said, where they found the woman armed with two assault rifles and a handgun who was firing.

The responding officers on the second floor were part of a five-member team, according to Aaron. Two of those officers opened fire on the shooter.

“By 10:27 the shooter was deceased,” he said in a press conference Monday morning.

While police initially said the shooter appeared to be “in her teens,” police later confirmed she was 28 years old.

During a Monday evening press conference, Drake said authorities are still working to determine a motive but that detailed maps with information on surveillance and entrances were found after the shooting.

A manifesto and writings believed to be related to the shooting are also being reviewed. Authorities have spoken with Hale’s father.

Female active shooters are rare, according to FBI data. Of the 61 incidents categorized as active shooting incidents in 2021, the FBI reported only one suspect was female.

A typical day at The Covenant School would see 209 students and approximately 42 staff members in attendance, according to police.

Three of those staff members and three students were killed Monday. No other major injuries were reported.

One officer reportedly sustained an injury from cut glass, but Aaron said he was not aware of any other injuries to officers.