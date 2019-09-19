NAVY: UFO videos are real

(CNN/ WTRF) The US Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFO flying through the air … Are *real. *

They were recorded years ago… By fighter pilots.

Then in 2017, they were made public by the new york times.

And to make this even more out of this world … They were also released by the ufo research group founded by former Blink-182 singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge.

The same guy who wrote their song “aliens exist.”

Well… We can’t say that for sure.

Images of that ‘rotating thing’ captured by us navy aircraft… Sensors locking in on the target. Commander David Fravor saw it firsthand during a training mission, describing it like a “40-foot long tic tac” maneuvering rapidly and changing direction.

The object was first sighted in 2004, then similar objects again in 2015. Footage of the sightings — declassified by the military- wasn’t made public until December 2017 by the New York times and a group that researches UFOs.

The navy says it still doesn’t know what the objects are, and officials aren’t speculating. A navy spokesman simply confirming to CNN the objects seen in the various clips are “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPS

The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret 22-million-dollar program- part of the defense department budget – that investigated reports of UFO’s

The program has since been shut down, but it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN they found compelling evidence that we quote “may not be alone.”