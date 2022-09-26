SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson confirmed it happened while Garrett was leaving the practice facility.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road around 3 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Investigators say there was also a female passenger in the car at the time.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

Investigators say impairment isn’t suspected. Additional details have not yet been released.

Garrett was drafted by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft after playing football for Texas A&M. During his time in the NFL, Garrett has been named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All Pros.