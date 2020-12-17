Not getting iPhone notifications after an update? This is how to get it fixed

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

(WTRF)- After a recent update to its software, a lot of iPhone users are complaining online about not getting notifications.

This step by step guide could resolve that issue for you, you can also watch the tutorial in the video above.

First, go into settings on your iPhone.

Next, you will want to scroll down to Face ID and Passcode.

If you have a passcode on your phone, you will need to enter it into the next screen.

The next step is turning off the feature called ‘Attention Aware Features’

The iPhone says this feature will check for attention before dimming the display, expanding a notification when locked, or lowering the volume of some alerts.

