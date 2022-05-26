The NRA released a statement on Twitter expressing their sympathies to the families and victims involved in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.”

The statement continued by saying they will reflect and pray as they gather in Houston for the NRA-ILA’s Annual Leadership Forum.

“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to speak at the forum alongside former President Donald Trump on Friday, May 27.