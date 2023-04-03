NEW YORK (WPIX) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday issued a stern warning to any “rabbler-rousers” who may be planning to disrupt city life this week in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s indictment in a hush-money case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“Our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” Adams said during a security briefing. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Trump left his home in Florida Monday afternoon to travel to New York City to surrender to authorities ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday. While demonstrations related to Trump’s indictment have been relatively small and uneventful, local and federal law enforcement officials have been preparing for his arrival as well as the potential for unrest.

Adams on Monday also reiterated that there are no specific or credible threats to the city and he urged anyone who plans to protest or rally in New York City to do so peacefully.

“We want to make sure that we send a very clear, loud message … New York City is always ready,” Adams said. “All New Yorkers should go on with their regular activities.”

The mayor, however, did call out one lawmaker in particular during his briefing.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene – who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech – have stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams said.

The mayor also warned that any violence or vandalism would be met with arrests and accountability, “no matter who you are.”

The former president was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection to a six-figure payment made in 2016 to allegedly hide an extramarital affair. Trump called the charges “political persecution” and has denied any wrongdoing as well as the extramarital affair.

Meanwhile, security in New York City has been an ongoing concern among officials. The secret service has been coordinating with the NYPD and local authorities. Bomb-sniffing dogs have been patrolling the courthouses and offices in Lower Manhattan. Police perimeters have been set up and the 15th floor of the courthouse where the case will be heard has been closed to the public.