Officials search North Carolina pond in connection to 15-month old Evelyn Boswell

WILKESBORO, North Carolina (WKRN) — North Carolina officials are searching a pond north of Wilkesboro in connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Sullivan County Sheriff released this information during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

A babysitter reported last seeing Evelyn on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week, when the girl’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has received more than 500 tips in the case, but so far, there have been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.