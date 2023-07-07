Video contains footage some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio family is heartbroken and furious over the death of their dog, and now they’re determined to get justice.

Mellenie Kerns, the owner of a 3-year-old Labrador/golden retriever mix named Dixie, broke down in tears while watching body-camera footage from an officer with the Lorain Police Department, who shot and killed the dog on July 2.

“It brought up the memories of watching it and the fear I had,” Kerns said. “It’s my baby. She didn’t deserve it. There was no aggression in her body language.”

On the day of Dixie’s death, Kerns and her family said Dixie and their other three dogs were scared by nearby fireworks and ran out of the house at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

“They got out by accident,” said Tammie Kerns, Mellenie Kerns’ mom.

When an officer arrived, the family thought he would help retrieve the dogs, but instead, they say he shot Dixie multiple times, killing her.

“He should’ve listened to the neighbors. They said, ‘They’re harmless, don’t shoot,’” Tammie Kerns claimed.

In the police report, the officer claims he feared for his safety. But the family said Dixie didn’t have a mean bone in her body.

Even in the bodycam video, Dixie was being playful, the Kerns claim. She wasn’t snarling or growling, but rather running around with her tail wagging when the officer started shooting her and continued firing as she ran away, they said.

“He shot twice and she ran away and she still didn’t show any aggression and then he finally hit her in the street and just continued hitting her,” said Mellenie Kerns.

The family said the officer was about 25 feet from the dog when he shot her, and then wouldn’t let them near her.

They claim he also did this in front of the neighbors, including many children.

“He could’ve hit any of these children around here,” said Tammie Kerns.

The Lorain Police Department released a statement to Nexstar’s WJW concerning the incident, confirming an investigation.

“While all the facts are not yet known, the investigation has been assigned to the Lorain Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards. … Chief McCann is also working with several outside expert consultants who will be assisting with and reviewing the facts of this case.”

The Kerns family said they will settle for nothing less than “justice for Dixie.”

“We want everybody to know this guy needs to get off the street,” said Tammie Kerns.

The family further claimed there was strong support among community members for a complete investigation. They also planned to hold a rally on Friday outside of the Lorain Police Department.

“Honestly, I want the fullest extent of Goddard’s Law,” said Mellenie Kerns. “I want his weapon removed, I want his K9 removed. He is not safe around animals or children.”