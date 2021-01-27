Ohio National Guard military police unit to support civil authorities in National Capital Region

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Ohio National Guard is providing a military police company to assist with enduring security needs in the Washington D.C. area.

At the request of the National Guard Bureau, Gov. Mike DeWine has approved activating the 323rd Military Police Company, based in Toledo, Ohio.

The Guard members will be deployed on federal Title 32 502(f) status to assist federal and District of Columbia authorities.

The approximately 150 MPs will be ready to assist at various locations to enforce security, protect lives, and preserve critical infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter