Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to help with your student loan debt

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Senate Democrats have asked the Secretary of Education to help student loan holders.

They’re asking for help simplifying and expanding, student loan discharge and repayment options.

The Senators are also targeting several student loan servicers who recently announced they were exiting government contracts, and transferring around 16 million borrowers to a new servicer.

They want those companies to provide concrete plans to ensure borrowers receive proper service through the transition.

Too many young people have been conned, or defrauded by having student loans through some of these fly-by-night operations. Whether it’s the lender, or whether it’s the for-profit institution. And we want to help those students if possible discharge those loans, so that they don’t have to pay them back. Or find a better schedule. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

Senator Brown says that he’s heard too many stories of young people with huge amounts of student loan debt, struggling to pay it off and preventing them from buying homes.