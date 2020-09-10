Ohio Senators split on latest Coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – The latest Coronavirus relief bill introduced into the U.S. Senate failed to pass on Thursday, leaving Americans wondering what’s next.

The $500 billion package failed to receive the 60 votes needed.

It was touted as a scaled back version of a bill introduced this summer and included $105 billion to help schools re-open, $300 a week in unemployment benefits, funds for a vaccine and increased contact tracing and aid for the U.S. Postal Service.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who supported the bill, said now that it has failed it’s time to negotiate.

We’ve been able to pull together five or six times now, including the CARES Act which is the big one, to be able to put the politics aside and say ok how do we actually help get people through this, help our small businesses not have to shut their doors, help our families get through it if they can’t go back to work, so let’s do it again. Senator Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

Another $1,200 stimulus check was not included in this relief package.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherrod Brown said he didn’t support this latest relief bill calling it “pathetic”.

He cited many ways he feels the package falls short, including the lack of assistance for thousands of unemployed Ohioans. Senator Brown wanted to see the $600 in benefits continued.

He added not including those benefits means unemployed workers can’t keep their homes, or spend money to keep other businesses going.

If people lose their unemployment it means they’re not gonna spend money with the local apartment building. They’re not gonna spend money in the local grocery store. They’re not gonna spend money in the local hardware store. They’re not paying their bills and the economy will flatten again.”) Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also said he couldn’t vote for the bill because of a lack of financial help for state and local governments and not enough funds for schools.

He remains hopeful that both sides will be able to come together to negotiate.