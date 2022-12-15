(WTRF) – A pandemic immigration policy known as Title 42 is set to expire on December 21st.

This policy was instituted during the beginning of the pandemic by the Trump Administration to allow the government to more quickly expel illegal immigrants that cross the Southern border for public health reasons. The temporary order has been extended several times, and government data says more than 2 million expulsions have occurred under it.

But now that it’s set to expire, lawmakers in Congress are trying to come up with a plan on how to address the numerous problems at the southern border without it.

“We are a nation of immigrants but we are a nation of, we want to be a nation of legal immigration, and we know that it will help the economy, it will help the country as a whole if we do it right.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

“Dropping Title 42 will have very bad effects, numbers will go up, but it also will, unfortunately I think, lead to more and more drugs coming into this country simply because our Border Patrol and our resources are not enough to meet the demands.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)

Brown would like to see Congress come together to pass some kind of proper immigration reform.

Capito says the American people are reaching a breaking point, and that the Democrats are largely just pushing for money to process more migrants into the United States.