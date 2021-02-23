Parents Discover 5,000 Fentanyl Pills Inside Thrift Store Toy

Phoenix (WTRF)- A family in Arizona made a shocking discovery after a recent thrift store purchase.

The discovery?

Over 5,000 fentanyl pills.

Phoenix Police say the parents purchased a glow-worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with the pills inside.

The parents called the Phoenix Police and gave the drugs to the officers.

Parents purchased a glow worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl inside. They called #phoenixpolice and gave the dangerous drugs to officers. Remember to inspect all opened and used items. pic.twitter.com/hRLEuZpXfS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 21, 2021

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid often mixed with other illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine that causes euphoric-like effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention