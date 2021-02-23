Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Parents Discover 5,000 Fentanyl Pills Inside Thrift Store Toy

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Phoenix (WTRF)- A family in Arizona made a shocking discovery after a recent thrift store purchase.

The discovery?

Over 5,000 fentanyl pills.

Phoenix Police say the parents purchased a glow-worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with the pills inside.

The parents called the Phoenix Police and gave the drugs to the officers.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid often mixed with other illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine that causes euphoric-like effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter