Parents Discover 5,000 Fentanyl Pills Inside Thrift Store Toy

Phoenix (WTRF)- A family in Arizona made a shocking discovery after a recent thrift store purchase.
The discovery?
Over 5,000 fentanyl pills.
Phoenix Police say the parents purchased a glow-worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with the pills inside.
The parents called the Phoenix Police and gave the drugs to the officers.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid often mixed with other illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine that causes euphoric-like effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention