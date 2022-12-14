NATIONAL (WTRF) — Nearly 20 years as House Democratic leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been at the helm to communicate to powerful leaders and her personal opinions are shared in a new documentary, reports FoxNews.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A new documentary by HBO Max documentary called “Pelosi in the House”, which is filmed by acclaimed documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, the House speaker’s daughter. It showcases Nancy’s rise through Congress and her achievements, including passing the Affordable Care Act.

In the film, Nancy is quoted saying, “Hey, Mr. President, not a good night,” in her phone call to President Obama on Nov. 2, 2010.

She was faced with unbelievable losses in the 2010 midterm elections, and called to tell Obama that Democrats were slaughtered at the ballot box because of the “White male thing.” She blamed White males upset with high unemployment rates for Democratic losses.

Pelosi said Democrats shouldn’t consider their failure as a referendum on their coveted health care reform.

FoxNews pulled footage from the film with Pelosi assuring the president, “Our members have said they don’t regret their health care bill right across the board. Even if we never passed health care reform, we were still going to lose this election because of 9.5% unemployment.”

Pelosi went on to say, “‘Cause it wasn’t about that, it was about jobs. The White male thing is just – that’s a dominant thing. When they don’t have a job, they get in a mood, and, um, so we’ll have to make some decisions in our caucus about how we go forward.”

Democrats were dealing with the worst midterm elections performance in more than half a century at the time of the call.

ObamaCare, the nickname given by detractors, to the landmark health care reform legislation caused Republicans to make their largest gain in House seats since 1938.

Although ObamaCare was unpopular, political analysts also suggested that Democratic losses were also due to widespread frustration with the economy, and the misleading “shovel-ready jobs” that Obama had promised before passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

Pelosi is stepping down from House Democratic leadership at the end of the year, and making way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.