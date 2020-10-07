Petco stops selling shock collars; calls on competitors to do the same

(WTRF) — Petco is saying “stop the shock” and has made the decision to stopped selling electric shock collars controlled by humans.

“Today, westop the pain for Buddy because he barks at the doorbell,” the company said in a statement on its website Tuesday. “We stop the stress for Sadie because she jumps for joy all over the neighbors when they walk in the door. And we stop the fear for Cooper because he prefers a good pair of sneakers over all the chew toys on the market.

The company said it will not sell collars that are operated by a person with a remote.

Petco officials said the collars can promote pain, stress and fear, which it does not promote.

“As a health and wellness company dedicated to improving pet lives, they have no business in our business. And frankly, we believe there’s a better way.”

Instead, the company said people should use trainers who can mentor pets and pet parents with “positivity, patience and compassion.” The company even said it would cover the cost of the first training session.

It is asking others in the pet industry to follow suit.

More information can be found on Petco’s website.