Petition made to get Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A petition has been made to urge, CEO of AMazon, Jeff Bezos, to buy and eat the Mona Lisa.

The petition was started over a year ago by Kane Powell and has recently begun to go viral.

“Nobody has eaten the mona lisa and we feel Jeff Bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen,” the petition says.

“gobble da lisa,” one signer wrote while another joked, “I feel like this is something society needs… Jeff, we need you to make this sacrifice for society.”

The petition has received almost 4,000 signatures.

