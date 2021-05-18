Petition Made To Have NFL Retire Pat Tillman’s Jersey

(WTRF)- A petition has been made to retire former NFL player Pat Tillman’s # 40 jersey.

Tillman played for the Arizona Cardinals and left football to enlist in the United States Army in May 2002 after the September 11 attacks.

Tillman was serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan when he was killed at the age of 27.

“It is my hope that for the rest of time, anytime an unknown person enters an NFL stadium, they will see TILLMAN 40 hanging from the rafters and his story will have to be told and his name will continue to be spoken.” the petition read.

Over 2,831 people have currently signed the petition.

