Petition to replace Confederate statues with Dolly Parton circulating in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WJHL/WATE) — Controversy over Confederate statutes in Tennessee is now inspiring a Change.org petition to replace them all with Dolly Parton.
The petition is asking people to sign, saying “History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.”
At least check, the petition had more than 2,000 signatures.
You can access the petition by clicking here.
- Arrest warrant issued in Mac’s Club homicide
- 2 sisters in Ohio die after apparent accident while in hammock
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 41,576 total cases, 2,573 total deaths
- Traffic stop leads to two men arrested in Belmont County on drug charges
- Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school