(WJW) — To be fair, getting too close to anyone’s face may prove a little terrifying. But a finalist in the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition captured an image that sheds light on something we’re not used to seeing.
This evil-looking mutant being is actually just the face of a humble ant — causing quite the stir on social media. What’s most surprising is it didn’t even make the Top 20 photos in the competition, which aims to show off nature on a microscopic level. Instead, Eugenijus Kavaliauskas’ up-close-and-personal capture was named as an image of distinction.
So what did garner first place this year? An image of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko, taken by Grigorii Timin from the University of Geneva.
“Masterfully blending imaging technology and artistic creativity, Timin utilized high-resolution microscopy and image-stitching to capture this species of Phelsuma grandis day gecko,” competition representatives said in a statement.
Other images caused just as much shock and awe, as seen below:
See all of this year’s winners right here.
Anyone is allowed to enter next year’s photo competition.