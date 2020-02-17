Plymouth Rock vandalized with graffiti

National News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Plymouth Rock — which marks the place where Pilgrims from the Mayflower landed 400 years ago — was vandalized this weekend.

It’s now covered in red graffiti.

Several other nearby landmarks were also vandalized — including a stone bench and a statue.

Massachusetts authorities haven’t released any information about possible suspects.

This year, Plymouth is celebrating the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s landing.

