A 34-year-old U.K. man took his own life after police made an error in naming him a pedophile even though his only crime was stealing a package of sausage rolls.

Brian Temple was arrested by the Cleveland Police force in Northern England in 2017 for allegedly stealing a package of Greggs sausage rolls, according to Newsweek.

When he was released police wrongly stated on his papers that he had been in custody for inciting sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl.

Unaware of the mistake, the man gave the documents to his then-girlfriend who proceeded to spread the false information.

Temple experienced verbal and physical abuse, including a blow to the head with a golf club and an attack in his own home, reports Newsweek.

According to Temple’s family members, he was “happy go lucky” before the police error and never showed signs of suicidal tendencies but fell into heavy drinking and drugs to cope with the assaults and attacks.

The toxicology report found 134 milligrams of alcohol in addition to a cocktail of cocaine, Diazepam, Zopiclone, and Pregabalin in his system when he died, although his death resulted from hanging, according to Newsweek.

Detective Sergeant Agar of the Cleveland Police said the sheet was “a genuine human error,” according to Newsweek.

According to Temple’s sister-in-law, the incorrect charge sheet was found in his pocket at the time of his death.