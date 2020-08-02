Police handcuff wrong man in front of his family

OMAHA, NE (KETV)–Timothy Hardy’s children cried out as they watched from the window as the police approached their father.

“I was scared. Scared for my family. I didn’t want them to witness me getting gunned down,” Hardy said.

Hardy was outside in his front yard when Omaha, Nebraska police say they “made contact with him.”

Hardy described what happened next:

“Handcuffed me like I was a fugitive. Like I was the suspect.”

In a statement sent to KETV, Omaha police say they were in the area near 48th and Northwest Radial Highway looking for an armed suspect described as a black man with dreadlocks wearing a gray tank top and dark shorts.

When a command officer observed Hardy, he “asked for a repeat of the description” then indicated he had a party fitting that descrition but wearing white shorts.

“I fit the description. Black guy with dreads. And basically racial profiling,” said Hardy.

Police say the command officer approached Hardy and held him at gunpoint until the other officers arrived.

The police police department says, “Shortly after Hardy was handcuffed it was learned that he was not involved and not the suspect.”

They took the handcuffs off Hardy and released him.

“My youngest son, actually after it all happened, Timothy was coming outside. And he said, ‘dad are the police going to shoot you?'”Hardy said.

Hardy said officers walked off and that he hasn’t heard anything from the police department since. .

“It could happen to any one of us. Any one black guy with dreads. It could have been anybody,” Hardy said.