Police: Man caught on camera choking ex-girlfriend’s dog

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a man was recorded on a doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend’s dog.

Slidell police say Shane Michael Mitchell stole Rubyjean and choked her after arguing with the woman on Sunday.

They sent undercover investigators to track him down.

The 30-year-old Mitchell was jailed on animal cruelty charges and the dog was returned to its owner.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says he was sick to his stomach watching that video, and declared Rubyjean to be “as sweet and well-mannered as could be.”

He says he’s glad this story had a happy ending for the dog and her owner.