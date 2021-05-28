TikTok Cop In Uniform Who Mocked LeBron James Was Fired

(WTRF)- An Idaho Officer, identified as Nate Silvester, went viral on TikTok after he posted a video mocking NBA superstar LeBron James.

Silvester has now been fired .

“I am the latest target of cancel culture,” former Bellevue deputy marshal Nate Silvester told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show Thursday, hours after he was fired.

He was fired Thursday for what Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said were “continued policy violations” after he already had a “last chance agreement” with his superior officers.

In the video, he pretends to call LeBron to seek advice on what to do when he arrives at a stabbing.

The video finishes with Nate saying: “I mean it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense but then again you are really good at basketball so I guess I’ll take your word for it.”

Watch the video below