TikTok Cop In Uniform Who Mocked LeBron James Was Fired

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF)- An Idaho Officer, identified as Nate Silvester, went viral on TikTok after he posted a video mocking NBA superstar LeBron James.

Silvester has now been fired .

“I am the latest target of cancel culture,” former Bellevue deputy marshal Nate Silvester told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show Thursday, hours after he was fired.

He was fired Thursday for what Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said were “continued policy violations” after he already had a “last chance agreement” with his superior officers.

In the video, he pretends to call LeBron to seek advice on what to do when he arrives at a stabbing.

The video finishes with Nate saying: “I mean it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense but then again you are really good at basketball so I guess I’ll take your word for it.”

Watch the video below

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter