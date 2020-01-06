Police search for suspect who baited seagulls, ran them over

Police in Maryland are looking for someone who they say killed some seagulls after luring them with popcorn.

One of the first officers on the scene called the case “disturbing.”

N this laurel parking lot where people were going about their business….

Police say someone sprinkled popcorn out in the open Saturday morning to draw seagulls.

When several of the birds gathered…

Police say the suspect used a car and ran the birds over.

“I was disturbed,” said Corporal Wilson / Laurel Police Department.

Corporal Wilson was one of the first officers on the scene at the laurel plaza shopping center…

She said she was speechless.

It was actually worse than how the call had come out to us initially Corporal Wilson

The police department said at least 10 of the birds were killed….

But officer Wilson was able to save just one.

As word of this unusual animal cruelty case got out… The reactions rolled in.

Never seen now heard something so cruel and ignorant. Yancy Spencer/ Resident

“I think there might be something wrong in the way that person is thinking.” Jack Gates/ Resident

Police believe the suspect bought the popcorn from the dollar tree in the same shopping center off fort Meade road…

But Corporal Wilson said no cameras were pointing in the direction where the birds died…so they are having a tough time identifying the suspect.