Poll: More Americans Identify As LGBTQ

Parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street in 2019 during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

(WTRF)- A new Gallup poll released Wednesday showed that 5.6 percent of Americans identify as LGBTQ.

The current estimate is up from 4.5% in Gallup’s previous update based on 2017 data.

The latest results are based on more than 15,000 interviews conducted throughout 2020 with Americans aged 18 and older.

Currently, 86.7% of Americans say they are heterosexual or straight, and 7.6% do not answer the question about their sexual orientation. Gallup’s 2012-2017 data had roughly 5% “no opinion” responses.