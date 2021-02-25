Poll: More Americans Identify As LGBTQ

(WTRF)- A new Gallup poll released Wednesday showed that 5.6 percent of Americans identify as LGBTQ.
The current estimate is up from 4.5% in Gallup’s previous update based on 2017 data.
The latest results are based on more than 15,000 interviews conducted throughout 2020 with Americans aged 18 and older.
Currently, 86.7% of Americans say they are heterosexual or straight, and 7.6% do not answer the question about their sexual orientation. Gallup’s 2012-2017 data had roughly 5% “no opinion” responses.