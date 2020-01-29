Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’

TAMPA (WFLA) — While most are using Google to research how to combat the threatening Coronavirus, others seem to be confused as to what to even search.

Google Trends has shown a spike in searches for “Corona beer virus,” “beer virus,” and “beer Coronavirus” since January 18.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the coronavirus is a new respiratory illness first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. It’s referred to as “2019 noval coronavirus.”

The Associated Press reports, the number of confirmed cases in China rose to more than 4,500 as of Tuesday.

The CDC confirms five positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. Seventy-three test results in the country are still pending.

