President gives TikTok go-ahead to partner with Walmart, Oracle

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — President Trump approves of a proposed deal between TikTok, Oracle and Walmart. The three companies would partner to form a US company.
The administration has targeted the Chinese-owned TikTok for national security concerns. The Commerce Department announced this week that it would be banned from app stores starting tomorrow.
The new company is likely to be based in Texas and President Trump says it will hire at least 25,000 people.
