President gives TikTok go-ahead to partner with Walmart, Oracle

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans any transactions between the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, and U.S. citizens due to national security reasons. The president signed a separate executive order banning transactions with China-based tech company Tencent, which owns the app WeChat. Both orders are set to take effect in 45 days. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — President Trump approves of a proposed deal between TikTok, Oracle and Walmart. The three companies would partner to form a US company.

The administration has targeted the Chinese-owned TikTok for national security concerns. The Commerce Department announced this week that it would be banned from app stores starting tomorrow.

The new company is likely to be based in Texas and President Trump says it will hire at least 25,000 people.