President Trump: 4th of July celebration will take place

by: CNN Newsource

According to President Trump, fourth of July celebrations will take place on Washington’s National Mall as scheduled…

Despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said at Wednesday’s white house press briefing that the event will move forward…

And hailed the success of last year’s celebrations.

20-19’s observance, the salute to America at the Lincoln memorial, included military tank displays and fly-overs…

As well as music from military bands.

The president said authorities will probably limit attendance for this year’s event to 25 percent of what was seen last year.

He added that quote “this year, most likely, we’ll be standing six feet apart.”

