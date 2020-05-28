President Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies

Washington, D.C.- President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One on the return flight to Washington following NASA’s aborted SpaceX launch.

McEnany did not specify what the order would include, but it signals the most significant step the President has taken in his war with tech companies as they struggle to balance freedom of speech with the growing problem of misinformation.

On Tuesday, Twitter applied a fact-check to two of President Trump’s tweets, including one that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud. President Trump immediately shot back, accusing the social media giant of censorship and warning that if it continued to offer addendums to his messages, he would use the power of the federal government to rein it in or even shut it down.

It is not clear what constraints the President would be able to apply to social media companies through executive order.