President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that “no presidential candidate ever came close to losing an election who won Iowa, Florida and Ohio.”

No Presidential candidate ever came even close to losing an Election who won Iowa, Florida and Ohio. I won all three, by a lot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

That is wrong.

Richard Nixon won Iowa, Florida and Ohio in 1960 but lost the election to John F. Kennedy.

Yet, more than 238,000 people have liked the incorrect tweet. Many others have retweeted it.