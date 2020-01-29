President Trump signs USMCA trade agreement

President Trump has signed into law the US Mexico Canada trade agreement.

The new deal replaces the North American free-trade agreement, which Trump railed against during the 2016 campaign.

The plan enshrines new auto manufacturing requirements and tougher labor protections — but it largely leaves the trillions of dollars in trade flow between the three countries unchanged.

At the signing on the white house south lawn Wednesday, Trump touted the new deal as quote “the largest, fairest, most balanced and modern trade agreement ever achieved.”

He called it a “colossal victory for our farmers, ranchers, energy workers, factory workers, and American workers in all 50 states.”

Trump gave shout outs to a long list of Republican senators in attendance.

No Democrats were invited to the signing — even though it was a largely bipartisan vote in December.

Mexico has ratified the agreement, but Canada must still sign off before it takes full effect.