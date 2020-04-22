President Trump to deliver West Point commencement speech

President Trump will deliver the commencement address to the u-s military academy’s graduating class this year.

West Point says the class of 2020 will return to campus to attend the ceremony, slated for Saturday, June 13th.

The academy switched to online learning last month and will continue out the term that way.

West Point is in New York — the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic so far.

West Point says the procession will look different this year because of measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The school says they are still doing an analysis to determine the ceremony’s size and scope.

This will be Trump’s his first speech at a west point graduation.

Trump says the graduation will practice social distancing.