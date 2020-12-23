President Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

President Trump said the act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history and contradicts efforts by my administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.

“It is a gift to China and Russia,” said President Trump.

The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.