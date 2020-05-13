President Trump’s error page mocks Joe Biden

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign website trolls current Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The page reads “It appears you are as lost as me” with Biden behind a podium.

The error page usually called a 404 not found page is a Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) standard response code, in computer network communications, to indicate that the browser was able to communicate with a given server, but the server could not find what was requested.

The error may also be used when a server does not wish to disclose whether it has the requested information

