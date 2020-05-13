President Trump’s error page mocks Joe Biden

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign website trolls current Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The page reads “It appears you are as lost as me” with Biden behind a podium.
The error page usually called a 404 not found page is a Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) standard response code, in computer network communications, to indicate that the browser was able to communicate with a given server, but the server could not find what was requested.
The error may also be used when a server does not wish to disclose whether it has the requested information
You can see the page for yourself here.
- Gov.Justice overwhelmed with request reopens tanning salons
- MISSING: WV state police looking for missing teen
- Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: County reaches over 300 positive cases; 123 recovered