BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The motto “If you see something, say something,” is vitally important in the case of child abuse and neglect.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Signs of child abuse include withdrawal from friends and activities, depression, anxiety, nightmares, aggression, anger or loss of self confidence.

At the Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services, they urge everyone from teachers to neighbors to relatives …not to remain silent if they suspect a child is being abused or neglected.

Call Children’s Services. Make a report. Call law enforcement. Law enforcement now are mandated reporters so they will forward that report to us. But if you have a concern about a child, please let us know. We may have received a couple of other reports in the past. So that last little bit of information may be critical to allow us to intervene. Jeff Felton, Executive Director, Belmont County Dept. of Job & Family Services

A mandated reporter is someone who is required by law to report if they suspect that child abuse is happening.

They include teachers, nurses, clergy, dentists, coroners, social workers, speech pathologists, attorneys and even animal control officers.

To report child abuse in Ohio, the number to call is 855-O-H-CHILD.