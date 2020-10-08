Principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” has been rehired.
The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson based on an administrative law judge’s recommendation.
He will receive $152,000 in back pay.
The board’s only Jewish member, Karen Brill says the action will leave a stain on the district.
Larson was fired last October.
The board made it clear it was reluctant to rehire Latson but feared a lawsuit and a costly court battle.
