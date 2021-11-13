Prize-winning “1619 Project” now coming out in book form

This combination photo shows cover art for “The 1619 Project: Born On the Water” based on a student’s family tree assignment, with words by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, left, and “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story”. (Kokila/One World via AP)

(AP) It began as a prize-winning magazine issue and became a cultural flashpoint, and now “The 1619 Project” is coming out as a book.

It arrives at a time when dozens of bills around the country have been proposed or enacted that call for various restrictions on books seen as immoral or unpatriotic. Two bills passed in Texas specifically mention the “1619 Project.”

The author of the “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard University amid controversy over whether she would be granted tenure at the University of North Carolina after critics questioned her credentials, specifically her Pulitzer Prize-winning work “The 1619 Project,” which traces the country’s history with slavery.

Meanwhile, “The 1619 Project” book already has reached the top 100 on the bestseller lists of Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com. Independent bookstores plan to donate copies to schools.