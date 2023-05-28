WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The legislation to raise the debt ceiling could mean the Mountain Valley Pipeline will move more quickly to completion.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 includes a provision ordering the Secretary of the Army to issue the permits to complete its construction.

The natural gas pipeline would stretch from Wetzel County all the way to southern Virginia, but has been delayed over environmental and legal challenges.

It follows unsuccessful efforts by Senator Joe Manchin to include finishing it in this year’s spending bill.

Manchin and fellow Senator Shelley Moore Capito both commented on the deal:

“Last summer, I introduced legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline. I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in West Virginia. I am proud to have fought for this critical project and to have secured the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line.” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D)-West Virginia