Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

LAS VEGAS, NV (CBS News)- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay on Monday, becoming the first active player in the National Football League to do so.

“Just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

In the video, Nassib said that he has the best family, friends and job in the NFL, adding that while he’s normally a private person, he believes in the power of representation and visibility.

He also announced a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project for its work in LGBTQ+ suicide prevention.

The NFL celebrated Nassib’s announcement and the Raiders commented on Nassib’s post with a series of heart emojis.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”