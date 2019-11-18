Ranch it up! Hidden Valley releasing ranch-filled Christmas stocking

Santa might favor milk and cookies — but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.
Hidden valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings.
But don’t worry, it’s not fabric.
This food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of hidden valley original ranch dressing.
It comes with a pour spout at the stocking toe and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.
You can pre-order now for 35 dollars.
Check out HiddenValley.com for more holiday gift ideas for ranch fans.
