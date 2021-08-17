https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Rapinoe’s U.S. teammate says they were ‘almost bullied’ into kneeling for National Anthem

(WTRF)- United States soccer star Hope Solo says former teammate Megan Rapinoe would ‘almost bully’ her teammates to kneel for the National Anthem.

Solo made the announcement on the “All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show” podcast.

“I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I do appreciate the fact that there’s no National Anthem right before the game. To really remove that decision from the athletes. Because that’s very tough, it’s tough,” Solo says.

“I’ve seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way. But it’s our right as Americans to do it in whatever way we’re comfortable with.”

According to Solo, taking a stance on something should be a personal decision for athletes. “It’s our right as Americans to do it in whatever way we’re comfortable with,” she said. “I think that’s really hard being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes. There’s a lot of pressure.”

The two women played together on the team from 2006 through 2016.

