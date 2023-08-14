OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The full scope of the devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui still isn’t known after deadly wildfires broke out last week. The death toll climbed to 96 over the weekend, and is expected to rise further.

The American Red Cross is already on the ground trying to help those affected by the wildfires with anything they need, but they need the public’s help.

Right now their primary concern is opening up shelters so that displaced residents have a safe place to stay, and health and mental health service volunteers are very busy.

An easy way to help is to text “REDCROSS” to 90999. That will send $10 directly to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

“We also want to make sure people are aware, this is not the only disaster that’s occurring, nor will it be the end of disasters in this calendar year as our hurricane response is just getting started. So we really do ask people to consider making sure that they actually do their donation to disaster relief.” SHARON KESSELRING, Executive Director of American Red Cross, Ohio River Valley

Our parent company Nexstar is also teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for disaster relief. You can donate by clicking on this link.

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers, but warn that because of the expense of responding to this particular disaster, they want highly specialized volunteers, and they’re asking for a 3 week commitment. Visit RedCross.org for more details.