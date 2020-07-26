Rep. Lewis’ final crossing on Edmund Pettus Bridge

(Selma, Alabama) A horse-drawn carriage carrying Lewis’ casket crossed over the Edmund Pettus Bridge Sunday, taking him across that historic bridge one final time.

It was on that bridge that Lewis was violently beaten by Alabama state troopers on March 7, 1965. That day would since be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

The late Congressman John Lewis’ casket is traveling from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama Sunday.

Lewis will lie in repose at the Montgomery State Capitol. Lewis died on Friday, July 17 at the age of 80 from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.