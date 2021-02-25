Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Facing Backlash After Hanging Sign Mocking Transgender Pride Flag

(WTRF)- Congresswoman Marie Newman, who has a transgender daughter, went to Twitter to show her support for the transgender community by posting a video of her putting up a transgender pride flag.

Newman who’s office sits across from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Greene tried to block the Equality Act on the House floor “because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded with a tweet of her own showing her putting up a large sign that says, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. “Trust The Science.””

A number of lawmakers immediately denounced Greene’s behavior on Twitter.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a critic of Greene and other Trump supporters in his party, tweeted, “This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”