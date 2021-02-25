Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Facing Backlash After Hanging Sign Mocking Transgender Pride Flag

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WTRF)- Congresswoman Marie Newman, who has a transgender daughter, went to Twitter to show her support for the transgender community by posting a video of her putting up a transgender pride flag.

Newman who’s office sits across from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Greene tried to block the Equality Act on the House floor “because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded with a tweet of her own  showing her putting up a large sign that says, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. “Trust The Science.””

A number of lawmakers immediately denounced Greene’s behavior on Twitter.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a critic of Greene and other Trump supporters in his party, tweeted, “This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter