FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

(WTRF)- According to a report from CNN, former President Trump’s tax records have been handed over to New York district attorneys.

The documents were reportedly disclosed on Monday.

The files reportedly contain Trump’s tax returns from January 2011 to August 2019 as well as a load of supporting documents including financial statements, work papers, and messages related to the tax returns.

News reports say they’re not expected to be released to the public.