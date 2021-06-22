Report: Trump asked if DOJ and FCC could investigate ‘SNL’ after it mocked him

President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House on Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

(WTRF)- A report from The Daily Beast says former president Donald Trump asked advisors and lawyers to look into how “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live” could be punished for mocking him.

Sources say that Trump asked in 2019 what could the Federal Communications Commission, US courts, and the Department of Justice do about the satire programming.

Sources also say that Trump had to repeatedly be told that the shows are satire, meaning they’re protected. They added that Trump seemed disappointed that there was no way he could legally challenge them.

The Daily Beast report is the first indication that Trump took further action on the matter.

Trump tweeted in March 2019 that he wanted federal agencies to investigate “SNL.”

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side,'” he said.

“Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia!”